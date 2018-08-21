Blasphemous caricatures: FO summons The Netherlands envoy

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office Monday summoned the chargé d'affaires of the Netherlands and conveyed him Pakistan’s deep concern over a deliberate and malicious attempt to defame Islam by organizing a competition of blasphemous sketches. The Dutch Freedom Party and Parliamentarian Geert Wilders is behind the competition. In a statement, the Foreign Office said the federal cabinet in its meeting held on Monday strongly condemned this “abominable and reprehensible plan”. “The Ambassador of Pakistan in The Hague has been instructed to forcefully raise the issue with the Dutch government along with ambassadors of OIC member states.