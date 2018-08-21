Two brothers shot dead over enmity

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HAFIZABAD: Two brothers were shot dead over enmity at Sawanpura village on Monday. Ajlal Haidar and Dawood, sons of Shakirullah Bhatti and residents of Khadak Bhattian village, were on their way by a car when some accused opened fire at them. As a result, both brothers were killed on the spot. Vanike Tarar police have shifted the bodies to the DHQ Hospital for postmortem.
