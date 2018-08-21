Tue August 21, 2018
National

MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
August 21, 2018

Dubai-based MBF group decides to build big medical city in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Dubai based renowned group MBF has inked an agreement here with the authorities concerned to build an integrated medical city within 100,000 square meter Gulberg Greens Housing project in the Federal Capital.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) media has reported that the project will be undertaken by MBF Group, which operates in the fields of healthcare, Information Technology (IT) and retail, in collaboration with Ibchez Housing and Nixon. The group will be represented in Pakistan by Nixon. According to MBF founder Shaikh M Bin Faisal Al Qasim, the project will include a 400-bed university hospital that will provide healthcare facilities of international standards. "The medical city will also feature the country’s first medical mall, therapeutic and recreational areas, a regional cardiology centre, and an orthopedic centre," he was quoted as saying in the report. The medical city is expected to serve nearly one million patients and client per month, he said. It will also feature a nursing college. Al Qasim revealed that the investment provided for the expansive project amounts to $970m (3.52 billion Dirhams). The land for its construction has also been purchased. As many as 1000 medical, technical and administrative staff will be employed for the project by MBF, which will also provide medical equipment and beds. The staff will all be Pakistani nationals, the group's founder said.

