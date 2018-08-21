Tue August 21, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2018

‘Naya Pakistan’ with old team impossible: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) on Monday ridiculed claims of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding bringing about a change in the country as senior party leader and former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal said the Premier was unlikely to give nation a ‘Naya Pakistan’ with old team of dictator Pervez Musharraf.

Addressing a press conference here, the PML-N leader said that Imran Khan lacked both solid agenda and a competent team which were required to meet challenges and accomplish future plans. “Neither has he any agenda nor a capable team to accomplish his plans,” Ahsan said adding the new government is inexperienced and immature and it needed to go through kindergarten. Ahsan feared that the sun of success for Imran Khan had suffered eclipse before start of its journey as was apparent from his maiden speech to the nation.” He has chosen the old team of General Musharraf for reconstruction of Pakistan which had promised to the nation,” he said adding it was understandable as to how the new government was going to achieve goals when he had no agenda and competent team.

Ahsan pointed out that during his speech Imran did not touch critical issues like power and energy sector saying that the new prime minister also did not give any roadmap to address energy issue for the future saying that he also had fears as to how the new government would accomplish ongoing 10,000MW energy production. “We wanted to listen from as to how many MWs his government is going to add to the energy sector during the next five years and priorities to promote renewable energy,” he said.

He also mentioned that another critical issue like menace of terrorism was also missing in the speech saying that it was time when the new prime minister should have given some assurances to the FATF and its sword was still hanging on Pakistan’s economy. In this connection, he also criticised Imran Khan for not including any full-fledged interior minister and keeping the same portfolio with him. “There is no logic behind non-inclusion of interior minister in the cabinet,” he said mentioning that the same PTI leadership was critical of the PML-N government for not appointing any full time foreign minister in the first four years. Ahsan Iqbal showed his disappointment while noting that the prime minister did not talk about mega project like CPEC which is like a game-changer for the country. Ahsan Iqbal observed that Imran should have given importance to the mega project in his address particularly when anti-Pakistan forces were conspiring against CPEC and were bent upon foiling the same. “How come a prime minister who wants to change Pakistan, can ignore CPEC in his inaugural address to the nation,” he said.

