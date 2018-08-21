Court extends Ahad Cheema, others remand

LAHORE: The accountability court Monday extended judicial remand of former LDA director-general Ahad Cheema in Ashiana housing scandal for another 14 days.

Others whose remand was extended included: Shahid Shafiq, Imtiaz Haider, Bilal Qidvai Israr Saeed and Arif Butt. The accused could not be indicted on Monday.

The court also allowed Ahad Cheema’s medical checkup at Sheikh Zayed or Children’s Hospital, The senior officials and others have been charged with inflicting Rs660 million losses on the national exchequer.

The accountability court also deferred hearing against former chairman of Evacuee Trust Property Board Asif Hashmi in Rs1394 illegal investment case till Sept 5.