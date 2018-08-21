Three die in road accidents

TOBA TEK SINGH: Three people died in different road accidents on Monday.

According to police, Amjad Mansoor and Amin Faiz were moving on Toba-Chichawatni Road on a motorcycle to celebrate Eid at Pakpattan.

When they reached outside Kamalia city, a bus hit them. As a result, they suffered critical injuries and were rushed to the THQ Hospital Kamalia where Amjad and Amin died.

Police have impounded the bus.

In the second accident, a medicine company salesman Umer Draz was dismounting from a bus near Rajana bypass when it started moving. As a result, he lost his balance and fell down and was run over by the bus.

MAN SHOT DEAD: A man was shot dead in Niazabad, Kamalia on Monday.

According to police, Ijaz Faqeer and his relative Ghulam Fareed of Madina Colony exchanged harsh words with accused Abdul Rasheed Dogar and Fateh Muhammad.

Rasheed shot at and injured Ijaz and Fareed. They were rushed to the THQ Hospital Kamalia where the doctors referred them to Faisalabad Allied Hospital where Ijaz died and admitted Fareed was in a critical condition.

LOCALS DEMAND TRANSFORMER’S REPAIR: Scores of residents of Muhalla Raj Bibi of Kamalia blocked traffic on local roads on Sunday night over failure of Kamalia Fesco in repairing their transformer.

On Monday, the residents raised slogans against the Fesco authorities outside the Fesco complex. The Fesco officials held talks with them and assured replacing the transformer within 24 hours.