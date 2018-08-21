Tue August 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
The mantra of change

The mantra of change
It’s time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The human cost of war

The human cost of war
US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt

US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt
China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil

China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
Sindh Governor House to be converted into museum

Sindh Governor House to be converted into museum
Elahi’s charm magnetised dozens of PML-N votes

Elahi’s charm magnetised dozens of PML-N votes
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

National

Mehtab Haider
August 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Finance ministry task force given 15 days to figure out dirty money repatriation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered the finance ministry task force established to pursue laundered Pakistani cash parked overseas to submit its recommendations within two weeks, Minister for Finance Asad Umar said on Monday.

He said the government would first move against the Pakistani owners of $8 billion worth of properties in Dubai, the details of which have been previously made public by the UAE authorities.

Umar said the government was yet to ascertain the amount of illicit money deposited in secretive Swiss bank accounts.

“We do not know exactly how much money has been stashed in Swiss bank accounts, but the former finance minister Ishaq Dar had given a figure of $200 billion on the floor of the House," Umar said. He noted that the erstwhile Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government had not acted to repatriate the dirty money. "Now the PM has ordered to take steps to bring back money laundered from Pakistan,” Umar told reporters, after participating in the maiden meeting of the newly inducted federal cabinet here on Monday. However, independent experts believe the new government would have to establish a dedicated, empowered government office to get the job done. Only once it had established the facts and figures would it be able to formulate a strategy capable of repatriating un-taxed cash and assets. The Swiss authorities have previously estimated that Pakistani hold cash deposits $90 billion in the country's banks.

Past efforts by Pakistan government agencies to investigate white collar crime failed to yield results. In the case of the Avoidance of Double Taxation Agreement with Swiss authorities, the Swiss Parliament has not yet ratified its revised draft. The new government would have to lobby its Swiss counterpart to expedite the ratification before making an progress. Turning his attention inwards, Umar said the budgetary projections made in May by the last government were “unrealistic”. The new governing coalition would present the real picture of the economy to the Parliament.

He said that the government would soon determine the timing of the launch of a dollar-denominated bond to be marketed to overseas Pakistanis. “We will take a decision in the next few days,” Umar said. He said that the employees of the insolvent state enterprises, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Pakistan Steel Mills, would not be made redundant as part of a planned restructuring. "The financial losses incurred by the PIA and PSM is not due to their employees. Holding employees responsible for financial losses is wrong,” Umar said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj
Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list

Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list
Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star

Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star
Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Photos & Videos

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes
Imran Abbas bags nomination for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018

Imran Abbas bags nomination for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018
Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

‘The Amityville Murders’ spooked fans after its trailer release

‘The Amityville Murders’ spooked fans after its trailer release