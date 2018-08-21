Tue August 21, 2018
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
The mantra of change
It’s time to deliver
The human cost of war
US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt
China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
Sindh Governor House to be converted into museum
Elahi’s charm magnetised dozens of PML-N votes
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

August 21, 2018

Malicious media campaigns

Even if accused is cleared, his repute is ruined: CJ

By Amir Riaz

LAHORE: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday came down hard on National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials for leaking information about under-investigation people to the media, resulting in malicious media campaigns against them.

The CJ remarked that the anti-graft body did not have the authority to declare someone guilty until the charges are proved against him. “NAB has no right to ridicule anyone,” Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar reminded NAB Prosecutor General Syed Asghar Haider while hearing a case here at Supreme Court Lahore Registry.

The CJ said the court got proofs that the bureau treated people in an unjust manner without having any evidence against them.

He said the bureau should not consider every other person a thief and refrain from maligning them. If people, later on, come out clean of the charges, levelled against them, their reputation would be ruined. This practice would keep foreign investors away from bringing their money to Pakistan.

He observed that this practice of the anti-corruption watchdog would discourage foreign investors. “Do you want to drive out foreign investors from the country,” the chief justice asked the prosecutor general.

Adding to this, Justice Ijazul Ahsan said that before a person is served notice, the news is run on television. People summoned by NAB come to know about summons through the media in most cases,” the chief justice said and added, “we cannot allow this kind of accountability.” The chief justice said issuance of summons should not be disclosed and inquiry should be launched against those exchanging information regarding investigation. While speaking about NAB and the judiciary, Justice Nisar said the bureau did not have a good name in the courts but now it is respected there.

Chief Justice Nisar noted that there was a consideration at the time of the chairman’s appointment that a retired judge, if appointed, could save the bureau from the wrath of the Supreme Court.

The chief justice remarked that the proceedings of the bureau should not be leaked to the media at any cost.

Prosecutor General Asghar Haider stated that NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had introduced a process of strict internal accountability. He said some individuals might be involved in such practice, but the institution, under the chairmanship of Javed Iqbal, had been acting strictly in accordance with the law.

Justice Ahsan observed that the practice of scandalising people was done at the level of investigating officers of the bureau.

The chief justice directed NAB chairman to meet him in his chamber, along with the prosecutor general on the next Monday to discuss the issue.

