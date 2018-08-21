Sidhu faces sedition case for hugging Gen Bajwa

NEW DELHI: A sedition case has been filed against cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu for hugging Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The case was filed against Sidhu in a Bihar court on Monday for insulting the Indian army by hugging Pakistan's army chief at the oath-taking ceremony of PM Imran Khan.

The lawyer, Sudhur Ojha, filed the case in court of Chief Judicial Magistrate in Muzaffarpur. Ojha said he had filed the case under Indian Penal Case sections involving sedition. In his complaint, he said Sidhu's gesture hurt the people of the country. The court has admitted the case and will hear it next week.

Sidhu, a minister in the Congress-led government in Punjab, is under attack for hugging the Pakistan army chief by the BJP and Akali Dal leaders.