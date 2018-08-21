Tue August 21, 2018
MR
Monitoring Report
August 21, 2018

Haj sermon: Politics, economy should be under guidelines of Islam

MAKKAH: As more than two million Muslims gathered to perform Haj, Sheikh Hussein bin Abdelaziz Al al-Sheikh delivered the sermon at Masjid-e-Nimra on the Arafat Day.

The top Saudi Imam said that Muslims need to run their matters pertaining to politics and economy under the guidelines of Islam. He emphasised that good conduct and courtesy reflect true picture of Islam.

He said Allah doesn’t like pride and arrogance, adding that our creator is one and we should not associate anyone with Him. He said that there would be strict punishment on dishonesty. The Imam further stated that Allah directs us to fulfil your promises and don’t give pain to others. Do good behave with your neighbours, he added, reported Geo News.

On the other hand, a sea of worshippers scaled the rocky hill southeast of the holy city of Makkah for a day of prayers and reflection where Muslims believe Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) delivered his final sermon.

A hot wind blew across the hill, also known as Jabal al-Rahma (Mount of Mercy), and the surrounding plain after a downpour late Sunday. Many faithful could be seen sipping from bottles of water. After sunset, the pilgrims will leave for nearby Muzdalifah where they will gather pebbles to perform the symbolic "stoning of the devil". The ritual begins in earnest on Tuesday as Muslims observe the first day of Eidul Azha, or Feast of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Haj.

Muslims traditionally slaughter sheep for the three-day Eidul Azha, a tribute to the prophet Ibraham’s (RA) sacrifice of a lamb after God spared Hazrat Ismail (RA), his son. They will consume some of the meat and give the rest to poor people unable to buy food.

