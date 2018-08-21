Crescent advance in Siddique Cricket

LAHORE: Crescent Club advanced into the 2nd round of 16th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament when they outplayed Faran Gymkhana by 119 in a match played at the Model Town ground.

Scores: Crescent Club 260 all out in 38.4 overs (Zaid Alam 55, Sadaqat Khan 56, Usman Butt 41, Arif Rasheed 20, Bilal Akram 19, M Salman 22, Abdul Mateen 2/38, M Mohsin 2/48, Tahir Abbas 2/33, Haris 2/55). Faran Gymkhana 141 all out in 31.5 overs (Tahir Abbas 24, Tayyab Khan 58, Wasim Raza 29, Sadaqat Khan 3/26, Asadullah 2/16, Babar Ali 2/15).