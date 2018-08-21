Crescent advance in Siddique Cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Crescent Club advanced into the 2nd round of 16th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament when they outplayed Faran Gymkhana by 119 in a match played at the Model Town ground.
Scores: Crescent Club 260 all out in 38.4 overs (Zaid Alam 55, Sadaqat Khan 56, Usman Butt 41, Arif Rasheed 20, Bilal Akram 19, M Salman 22, Abdul Mateen 2/38, M Mohsin 2/48, Tahir Abbas 2/33, Haris 2/55). Faran Gymkhana 141 all out in 31.5 overs (Tahir Abbas 24, Tayyab Khan 58, Wasim Raza 29, Sadaqat Khan 3/26, Asadullah 2/16, Babar Ali 2/15).
LAHORE: Crescent Club advanced into the 2nd round of 16th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament when they outplayed Faran Gymkhana by 119 in a match played at the Model Town ground.
Scores: Crescent Club 260 all out in 38.4 overs (Zaid Alam 55, Sadaqat Khan 56, Usman Butt 41, Arif Rasheed 20, Bilal Akram 19, M Salman 22, Abdul Mateen 2/38, M Mohsin 2/48, Tahir Abbas 2/33, Haris 2/55). Faran Gymkhana 141 all out in 31.5 overs (Tahir Abbas 24, Tayyab Khan 58, Wasim Raza 29, Sadaqat Khan 3/26, Asadullah 2/16, Babar Ali 2/15).
Comments