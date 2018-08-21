Culture helping Koreas row in same direction: coach

PALEMBANG, Indonesia: Korean culture is helping rowers from the divided North and South to gel in their joint team at the Asian Games, a coach told AFP on Monday.

Koreans are taught from a young age to respect their elders, a cultural norm that has smoothed the path since athletes from the North and South were thrown together after just a few weeks’ training.

The two Koreas marched together at the opening ceremony in Jakarta and they have joined forces in rowing, canoeing and women’s basketball at the Games, the latest sign of their thaw in relations.

“The younger guys in the team are following their older brothers quite well so the training is going smoothly,” said coach Hwang Woo-seok.The joint teams come after North and South Koreans combined in women’s ice hockey at this year’s Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, an event that set the stage for a surge of rapprochement.