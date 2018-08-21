Tue August 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
The mantra of change

The mantra of change
It’s time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The human cost of war

The human cost of war
US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt

US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt
China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil

China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
Sindh Governor House to be converted into museum

Sindh Governor House to be converted into museum
Elahi’s charm magnetised dozens of PML-N votes

Elahi’s charm magnetised dozens of PML-N votes
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

Sports

AFP
August 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Women ban row: Italy FA chief slams Lazio fans

MILAN: Italy’s football federation chief on Monday slammed as a “bad joke” the call by die-hard Lazio ultra fans to ban women to the back rows of the Olympic Stadium in Rome.

A leaflet being attributed to Lazio ultras was circulated before the team’s opening Serie A game — a 2-1 loss to Napoli — calling for women to be banned from the “sacred place” of the front rows in the Italian capital.

“It was the bad joke of the summer,” FIGC commissioner Roberto Fabbricini told Radio Anch’io Sport on Monday.“When we talk about a stadium that must go back to being a meeting point for families, ghettoising a group of people seems very stupid to me.”

Italian media reported that those who distributed the leaflets had been identified by police using video footage who have passed their findings on to prosecutors. The leaflets were circulated on the north stand which Lazio fans occupy.

“The Curva Nord for us represents a sacred place. An environment with an unwritten code to be respected,” read the flyer signed “Direttivo Diabolik Pluto”.“The first rows, as always, we experience them as if they were a trenched line. We do not admit women, wives or girlfriends, so, if this is the case, we invite you to position yourself from row 10 onwards.

“Those who choose the stadium as an alternative to the carefree and romantic day at Villa Borghese (one of the main parks in Rome), go to other areas.”Lazio’s ultras fans have often courted controversy and the club were fined 50,000 euros last year after supporters displayed stickers showing Holocaust victim Anne Frank in a Roma shirt along with anti-Semitic messages. Bitter city rivals Lazio and Roma share the Olympic Stadium.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj
Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list

Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list
Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star

Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star
Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Photos & Videos

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes
Imran Abbas bags nomination for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018

Imran Abbas bags nomination for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018
Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

‘The Amityville Murders’ spooked fans after its trailer release

‘The Amityville Murders’ spooked fans after its trailer release