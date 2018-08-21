Ashraful seeks no shortcuts for national return

DHAKA: Former Bangladesh skipper Mohammad Ashraful is eyeing the upcoming edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), the country’s lone franchise-based Twenty20 tournament, to get into the radar of national selection.

Ashraful, who was touted as the biggest thing in Bangladesh cricket, was slapped with a five-year ban from all forms of cricket following his involvement in match-fixing and spot-fixing in the 2013 edition of the BPL. Having served his time off the field, Ashraful is now raring to represent his country again.

“Playing in the BPL does matter a lot, because it’s big platform to prove yourself,’’ Ashraful told reporters on arrival from London. “If you get a chance to play there and perform as well, it becomes easier to get into the national team,” he said. The 34-year-old was initially slapped with an eight-year ban by a special anti-corruption tribunal set up by the board in July 2014 for his involvement in match and spot-fixing in BPL 2013. A one-member appeal panel had then reduced his ban to five years, with the last two years to be reprieved upon producing a certificate of good conduct from the ICC through participation in the ‘anti-corruption education and training programme’. Ashraful, however, was was allowed to take part in the National Cricket League and Dhaka Premier League the last two years - a period during which, he made all the right noises, scoring five centuries. However, his poor show in the longer format in the domestic arena has only made him more determined to put up a better display this upcoming NCL, the country’s traditional first-class tournament, which is set to start from the first week of October.