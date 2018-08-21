Tue August 21, 2018
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The mantra of change

It’s time to deliver

The human cost of war

US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt

China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil

Sindh Governor House to be converted into museum

Elahi’s charm magnetised dozens of PML-N votes

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

Sports

A
Agencies
August 21, 2018

Ashraful seeks no shortcuts for national return

DHAKA: Former Bangladesh skipper Mohammad Ashraful is eyeing the upcoming edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), the country’s lone franchise-based Twenty20 tournament, to get into the radar of national selection.

Ashraful, who was touted as the biggest thing in Bangladesh cricket, was slapped with a five-year ban from all forms of cricket following his involvement in match-fixing and spot-fixing in the 2013 edition of the BPL. Having served his time off the field, Ashraful is now raring to represent his country again.

“Playing in the BPL does matter a lot, because it’s big platform to prove yourself,’’ Ashraful told reporters on arrival from London. “If you get a chance to play there and perform as well, it becomes easier to get into the national team,” he said. The 34-year-old was initially slapped with an eight-year ban by a special anti-corruption tribunal set up by the board in July 2014 for his involvement in match and spot-fixing in BPL 2013. A one-member appeal panel had then reduced his ban to five years, with the last two years to be reprieved upon producing a certificate of good conduct from the ICC through participation in the ‘anti-corruption education and training programme’. Ashraful, however, was was allowed to take part in the National Cricket League and Dhaka Premier League the last two years - a period during which, he made all the right noises, scoring five centuries. However, his poor show in the longer format in the domestic arena has only made him more determined to put up a better display this upcoming NCL, the country’s traditional first-class tournament, which is set to start from the first week of October.

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj

Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list

Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes

Imran Abbas bags nomination for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018

Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

‘The Amityville Murders’ spooked fans after its trailer release

