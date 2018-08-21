Tue August 21, 2018
Agencies
August 21, 2018

Quadrangular series moved out of Vijayawada

NEW DELHI: Following another day of play lost due to rains in Vijayawada, the venue of the quadrangular series (involving India ‘A’, India ‘B’, Australia ‘A’ and South Africa ‘A’ has been changed.

The tournament, which earlier involved all the four teams facing each other twice in the series, before a final, has also been restructured after the first four games were washed out without a ball being bowled.

The league matches will now be played at Bangalore’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium and Alur on August 23, 25 and 27, and the final on August 29, with a reserve day for each game.

The first two games, which were set to be played on August 17 were called off as the ACA ground in Mulapadu couldn’t dry up in time due to poor drainage facility. Both the teams were awarded one point each.

The two games that were set to take place on Sunday, couldn’t get going due to a thunderstorm on Saturday evening followed by continuous drizzle. With the weather forecast not promising anything better in the coming week, the decision was taken to move the matches out of Vijayawada.

All the points awarded to the teams so far stand to be nullified.All the four teams have only managed to have one or two sessions (South Africa A) of indoor training, in Mangalagiri, since arriving in the city on August 15. All the teams will be leaving for Bangalore on Sunday evening with a view to get some outdoor training before the rescheduled tournament gets underway.

Full Fixtures:

August 23: India ‘A’ vs AUS ‘A’ - M Chinnaswamy stadium; India ‘B’ vs SA ‘A’ - Alur

August 25: India ‘A’ vs India ‘B’ - M Chinnaswamy stadium; SA ‘A’ vs AUS ‘A’ - Alur

August 27: India ‘A’ vs SA ‘A’ - M Chinnaswamy stadium; India ‘B’ vs AUS

‘A’ - Alur

August 29: Final - M Chinnaswamy stadium; Third-place game Alur.

