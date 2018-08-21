Bravos steer Knight Riders’ to thrilling CPL win

KINGSTON: In what turned out to be a game full of sharp twists and turns, Trinbago Knight Riders’ Javon Searles crunched the final ball off the match for a boundary as he powered his side to a nail-biting four-wicket win over Jamaica Tallawahs in CPL.

Dwayne Bravo (36 off just 11 balls), Darren Bravo (50) and Colin Munro (67) played instrumental roles in helping the side chase down a competitive target of 183.

The Knight Riders needed 45 off the last three overs. At that stage, Dwayne, the captain, decided to lead from the front by smacking Krishmar Santokie for three sixes in a row and brought the equation down to 24 off two overs. In the penultimate over, Munro was castled by Russell but Dwayne continued to display his hitting prowess by clearing the stands a couple of times.

Oshane Thomas, the promising 21-year-old fast bowler, was given the responsibility to defend just seven off the last over. He almost pulled off a heist for the Tallawahs by dismissing Dwayne. However, with six needed in just two balls, Thomas bowled a wide. Searles then cracked one to long for two runs before thwacking the next ball through covers to seal the win.

Earlier, the Knight Riders had made a poor start, losing the first three wickets for just 28 runs. Darren, who has been in prime form in the tournament, provided the impetus by tonking five sixes with Munro providing him good support. Imad Wasim, who returned fine figures of 2 for 17 from four overs, castled Darren to end the threatening 107-run stand. With Darren back in the pavilion, Tallawahs believed they could post a hard-fought win but Dwayne had other ideas. For Tallawahs, Glenn Phillips, the wicket-keeper batsman, impressed with a 55-ball 80. He also stitched a 112-run stand with David Miller (72 off just 34 balls) to chart Tallawahs’ recovery after they were precariously placed at 47 for 3 in the ninth over. Khary Pierre bagged a two-wicket haul for Trinbago.

Brief scores: Jamaica Tallawahs 182/5 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 80, David Miller 72; Khary Pierre 2-19) lost to Trinbago Knight Riders 184/6 in 20 overs (Colin Munro 67, Darren Bravo 50; Imad Wasim 2-17) by four wickets.