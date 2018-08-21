Tue August 21, 2018
AFP
August 21, 2018

India set England 521 to win third Test

NOTTINGHAM: India set England a colossal 521 to win the third Test at Trent Bridge on Monday.

The tourists declared their second innings on 352 for seven late on the third day. Virat Kohli, the India captain, top-scored with 103 after making 97 in his side’s first-innings 329.Hardik Pandya followed his five for 28 in England’s meagre first-innings 161 with a run-a-ball 52 not out, including seven fours and a six.

No side have made more to win in the fourth innings of a Test match than the West Indies’ 418 for seven against Australia at St John’s, Antigua, in 2003. England lead this five-match series 2-0.

Earlier, India captain Virat Kohli succeeded where he had narrowly failed in the first innings by scoring a century to underline his side’s dominant position on the third day of the third Test against England at Trent Bridge on Monday.

Kohli, who made 97 in India’s first-innings 329, was still on his tea score of 93 not out when his edged drive off an outswinger from James Anderson, armed with the new ball, burst through Keaton Jennings’s hands in the gully. It was the latest dropped catch in the cordon by England this match and Anderson, whose duels with star batsman Kohli have been a feature of this series, put his head to his hands in evident despair after the ball went for four.

Next ball, Kohli edged Anderson, England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker, just short of Alastair Cook at first slip.

There was to be no denying Kohli his century and an edged boundary off Chris Woakes, his 10th four from 191 balls faced in nearly five hours at the crease, saw him to a 23rd Test hundred. It was also his second in three matches after making 149 — his maiden Test century in England — in the series-opener at Edgbaston.

But having got to the landmark, Kohli was out shortly afterwards when he missed a legside flick against all-rounder Woakes and was lbw for 103. His exit left India 261 for four in their second innings, with a colossal lead of 449 runs as they sought a victory that would reduce England’s lead in the five-match contest to 2-1.

India 1st Innings: 329

England 1st Innings: 161

India 2nd Innings (overnight 124-2):

S. Dhawan st Bairstow b Rashid 44

KL Rahul b Stokes 36

C. Pujara c Cook b Stokes 72

V. Kohli lbw b Woakes 103

A. Rahane b Rashid 29

R. Pant c Cook b Anderson 1

H. Pandya not out 52

M. Shami c Cook b Rashid 3

R. Ashwin not out 1

Extras: (b1, lb9, w1) 11

Total: (7 wkts dec, 110 overs, 477 mins) 352

DNB: I Sharma, J Bumrah

Fall: 1-60 (Rahul), 2-111 (Dhawan), 3-224 (Pujara), 4-281 (Kohli), 5-282 (Pant), 6-329 (Rahane), 7-349 (Shami)

Bowling: Anderson 22-7-55-1; Broad 16-3-60-0; Woakes 22-4-49-1; Stokes 20-3-68-2 (1w); Rashid 27-2-101-3; Root 3-0-9-0

Toss: England

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZ), Marais Erasmus (SA)

TV umpire: Aleem Dar (Pak)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZ).

