UAE gears up for Pak-India Asia Cup match

LAHORE: The sale of tickets of the Asian Cup cricket tournament went on sale from Monday. Reports suggested that the tickets for Pakistan and India game in the Asia Cup 2018 were sold in just a couple of hours.

The tournament is to be held at the Dubai International Stadium and Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium from September 15-28. The India-Pakistan contest is scheduled to be held on September 19 at the Dubai International Stadium and as expected was a top seller as the arch-rivals will clash in UAE after a gap of 12 years.

They are both in Group A along with a qualifier, who will be decided upon later this month with UAE among the six teams in contention.Group B includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh play the opening game of the tournament on September 15.