Volkswagen recalls 700,000 SUVs over short circuit risk

FRANKFURT: German auto behemoth Volkswagen said Monday it was recalling 700,000 SUVs around the world, warning that lights built into their sunroofs risk short-circuiting if they become wet. The fault affects cars belonging to the current generation of the Tiguan and Touran models manufactured before July 5 this year, a spokesman for the firm told news agency DPA. Heat from a short-circuit could damage the roof and in extreme cases start a fire, German industry magazine Kfz-Betrieb reported. The spokesman said VW was still working on a fix but hoped to complete testing “soon” so that customers can bring in their vehicles for repair.