14 killed in Rio police, military operations

RIO De JANEIRO:At least 14 people were killed Monday in Rio de Janeiro during operations by soldiers and police against drug gangs in impoverished favelas and a suburb, officials and media reports said. The military command heading security in Brazil´s second biggest city said eight people died in the sweep of favelas “and there could be more.” No details were given on how the people were killed or who they were. The military command said 4,200 soldiers, backed by armored vehicles and aircraft, entered the Alemao and Mare favela complexes — poor, densely populated swaths of city in large part run by heavily armed drug traffickers.