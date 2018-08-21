Tue August 21, 2018
World

AFP
August 21, 2018

Share

Brazil poll shows jailed ex-president extending lead for October election

BRASILIA: Jailed former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has increased his support by almost 5 percentage points and would win Brazil´s October presidential election if he is allowed to run, a poll by CNT/MDA showed on Monday. Electoral authorities are expected to bar Lula from the election due to a corruption conviction. Despite that, he took 37.3 percent of voter intentions in the latest poll, up from 32.4 percent in the same poll in May. His nearest rival was far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro with 18.3 percent, followed by environmentalist Marina Silva with 5.6 percent and business-friendly Geraldo Alckmin with 4.9 percent. Support for Marina Silva and center-left candidate Ciro Gomes has slipped since the May poll, while support has increased for Bolsonaro and investors´ favorite Alckmin, a former governor of Sao Paulo state.

