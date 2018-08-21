Pope steps up rhetoric over US clerical child abuse ‘atrocities’

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis condemned Monday the “atrocities” revealed by a far-reaching US report into clerical child sex abuse in the state of Pennsylvania issued last week and once again pledged action to combat the scandal which continues to rock the Catholic Church.

“In recent days, a report was made public which detailed the experiences of at least a thousand survivors... the abuse of power and of conscience at the hands of priests,” the pope said in a letter made public by the Vatican. “Even though it can be said that most of these cases belong to the past, nonetheless as time goes on we have come to know the pain of many of the victims,” he said.

“We have realised that these wounds never disappear and that they require us forcefully to condemn these atrocities and join forces in uprooting this culture of death,” he added. Vatican spokesman Greg Burke said: “Pope Francis says greater accountability is urgently needed, not only for those who committed these crimes but also for those who covered them up — which in many cases means bishops.”