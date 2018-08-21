Tue August 21, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2018

FPCCI president hopes Imran will rescue country from financial crisis

Islamabad : President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Ghazanfar Bilour has said Prime Minister Imran Khan will rescue the country from the financial crisis and other difficulties.

The decision of the Prime Minister to help flourish positive political norms is a good omen while his decisions

will energise the economy and improve the confidence of the business community, he said.

He said that FPCCI will fully cooperate with the new government to come up with the expectations of the masses to make Pakistan a better place to live.

Ghazanfar Bilour said this while speaking to a delegation of Islamabad Industrial Association led by its Chairman Mian Akram Farid. Vice Presidents of FPCCI Karim Aziz Malik and Atif Ikram Sheikh, Chairman Coordination FPCCI Malik Sohail, President ICCI Sheikh Amir Waheed were also present on the occasion.

He said that the new government is facing uphill tasks on foreign and internal

front and hoped that it will overcome problems with the help of the business community.

External loans have reached to the tune of 95 billion dollars while the country needs almost twelve billion dollars immediately to avert an economic meltdown.

He said that should keep economic revival on the top of his agenda and try to reduce the cost of doing business.

The relief provided in shape of electricity to the industrial sector should not be reversed while the state-run corporations should be

sold immediately, he demanded.

The President of the Apex Chamber said that business community should be taken into confidence over the issue of CPEC as unnecessary secrecy has created anxiety while the industrial estates under CPEC in the province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa must be relocated.

The second round of FTA with China should be completed with the input from the business community, a new industrial estate should be announced in Islamabad and tax administration should be improved, he said.

He said that Islamabad and other cities should be given representation in the standing committees of FPCCI and that issues will be discussed with the new finance minister soon.

