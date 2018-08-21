Boys equally share top honors with girl students in HSSC-II

Rawalpindi : Quiet surprisingly the boy students have shared honours with girls by attaining first two top positions in the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC)-II Annual Examination of Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), Islamabad which held in April this year. The students who bagged first two top positions in the examination this year belonged to the institutions of Sargodha.

According to the result announced on Monday Hammad Saleem, roll no. 505999 of Punjab College of Science, 2-Khayaban-e-Sadiq, Sargodha Cantt obtained 12058 marks and achieved first position not only in Pre-Medical Group but also topped among all boys and girls students in the examination. However, girl student Masooma Zainab Bokhari holding roll no 565954 of Punjab College of Information Technology for Women, 2-Khayaban-e-Sadiq, Sargodha also obtained 1058 marks to equally share top position with Hammad Saleem. She also belonged to pre medical group.

Similarly, another girl student, Momina Maham, roll no. 565955 also of Punjab College of Information Technology for Women, 2-Khayaban-e-Sadiq, Sargodha did not remain behind them and shared top slot along with Hammad Saleem and Masooma Zainab Bokhari by getting 1058 marks. She is student of Pre-Medical Group.

The second slot in HSSC-II examination surprisingly was also grabbed by boy student, Muhammad Moiz Mubashir roll no. 506000 of Punjab College of Science, 2-Khayaban-e-Sadiq, Sargodha Cantt. He got 1057 total marks.

While girl Aiman Gul, roll no. 565849, pre-medical group of HITEC School and College for Girls, Taxila Cantt remained third by securing 1053 mariks.

In Pre-Engineering group also boys outshone girls as Muhammad Ahmed Mansoor, roll no. 515761 of Fauji Foundation College for Boys, New Lalazar, Rawalpindi Cantt topped by achieving 1049 marks. While Muhammad Uzair Asif, roll no. 513597 of Islamabad Model College for Boys, G-10/4, Islamabad got 1044 marks to remain 2nd in pre-engineering group.

The third position in this group was attained by girl student, Bareera Sadia, roll no. 576387 of PAEC Model College for Girls, Chashma, Mianwali. She secured 1042 marks.

In Science General group, Aimen Amir, roll no. 585089 of Base College, Munirabad, G.T. Road, Wah Cantt got 1020 marks to remain on top among boys and girls. She was followed by Rabbia Sajjad, roll no. 583525 of Punjab College, 92, Nazimuddin Road, F-8/4, Islamabad received 991 marks and grabbed second position.

The third position in this group has been obtained by Zunair Wasim, roll no. 532476 of F.G. Sir Syed College, The Mall, Rawalpindi. He got total 990 marks in science general group.

In Commerce group Bisma Anwar, roll no. 590268 of Punjab College of Information Technology, G-6/1, Aabpara, Islamabad secured 980 marks to achieve first position. Mehran Habib, roll no. 543818 also of Punjab College of Information Technology, G-6/1, Aabpara, Islamabad remained second in commerce group by getting 959 marks.

The third position in this group was grabbed by Aliza Shahid, roll no. 590852 of Punjab College of Commerce, 661-Peshawar Road, Rawalpindi who secured 953 marks.

In Humanities group, Saniyya Imam, a private student bearing roll no 554141 received 979 marks to remain on top. Whereas Maria Sharafat, roll no. 550098 of Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate, F-7/2, Islamabad secured 975 marks to get second position. Tahira Azam of Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate), F-7/2, Islamabad holding roll no. 550216 got the third slot by achieving 968 marks in commerce group.