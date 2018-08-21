Tue August 21, 2018
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
The mantra of change

The mantra of change
It's time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The human cost of war

The human cost of war
US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt

US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt
China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil

China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
Sindh Governor House to be converted into museum

Sindh Governor House to be converted into museum
Elahi's charm magnetised dozens of PML-N votes

Elahi’s charm magnetised dozens of PML-N votes
'Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House'

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2018

Thin attendance in offices on last working day before Eid

Islamabad: Thin attendance was reported in Islamabad’s government offices on Monday, the last working day before Eidul Azha. The government has announced Eid holidays for its employees from August 21 to August 23. However, the government offices, especially those at the Pak Secretariat, wore a deserted look even on August 20 (Monday) as the people, mostly non-locals, absented themselves from duty. And those who showed up returned early, saying they’ve to buy sacrificial animals and go shopping with family members.

Most visitors of these offices returned frustrated after staff members asked them to show up after Eid holidays for their respective work. They however fear that the things wouldn’t be different at the end of Eid holidays as most of non-local government employees had taken additional holiday for Friday to make the most of Eid.

