Illegal use of water

SC bars cement factory from using pond water

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Taking up a case related to illegal use of natural water, the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday restrained the Bestway Cement factory from using the pond water.

A three-member bench, led by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, ordered the government to fix the rate of water at per cusec. The CJP observed that provision of clean water to the people is the responsibility of the government and the newly- elected Prime Minister Imran Khan has pointed out the water challenge in his speech.

“How could the natural water be sold?” the CJP questioned, addressing the factory owners, adding why their property should not be attached. The top judge also pointed out that they would look into it as to how the companies doing business of mineral water get pure water. The government has invited investors to spend money and not for taking the law into their hands. The bench directed the Environment Protection Department to come up with a report on environmental pollution.

While, hearing the murder case of journalist Zeeshan Butt in Sambrial, the Supreme Court gave six weeks to the police to arrest the main accused. The Sialkot DPO told the bench that efforts were underway to take the main accused into custody. He said the accused has fled to the UAE and pleaded for six weeks time for his arrest. The court accepted the plea and adjourned the case. Zeeshan Butt was working as a correspondent with a Lahore-based Urdu-language daily in Sambrial.

While hearing another case, the Supreme Court declined the plea of a private airline for granting three months time to pay compensation to the passengers, stranded in China recently, and directed it to resolve the issue within a week. A three-member bench, led by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, passed the order at the Supreme Court Lahore registry.

The counsel for Shaheen Airline appeared before the bench and said a committee was constituted for payment of Rs100,000 compensation to the passengers stranded at Chinese airport. He pleaded with the court for three weeks time. The bench while rejecting the plea, observed that the compensation amount should not be limited to just Rs100,000 only. He said “the people suffered due to the airline.” The bench also directed the airline to deposit Rs20 million as fine. It observed that the court itself would decide the matter.