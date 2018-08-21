ITF allocates two grade-5 juniors events to Pakistan

KARACHI: International Tennis Federation (ITF) has confirmed the allocation of two ITF Grade-5 Juniors events to Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) on Monday. PTF said in a statement that ITF has allocated two junior events to be played in Islamabad from November 5-17. “These tournaments will be played on the new synthetic surface being constructed at the PTF Complex,” stated a PTF spokesman. He added that PTF would apply for four ITF Grade-5 Juniors events in 2019.