Tue August 21, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2018

Police rescue minor girl who was abducted last week

Officials of the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) in collaboration with the Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) safely recovered a minor girl and arrested two suspects who had kidnapped her last week.

According to AVCC SSP Irfan Ali Bahadur, police in Awami Colony received information on August 13 that unidentified suspects had kidnapped six-year-old Sanobar, a resident of Korangi.

He said Sanobar was kidnapped while she was returning from school and the suspects later called her family and demanded Rs5 million as ransom.

The family approached the police and registered an FIR. The case was sent to the AVCC for investigation. The SSP further said that they began reviewing call records and enlisted the help of the CPLC.

During the investigation, they also negotiated with the kidnappers over the phone and used that process to find their location. On Monday morning, the officials received information that the suspects were hiding in a house in Goth Ghulam Mohammad near National Highway.

Based on that information, the AVCC team conducted a raid on the house and arrested two suspects holding the child hostage. Sanobar was rescued and handed over to her family, while the kidnappers were shifted to the headquarters for investigation.

They were identified as Shabbir and his relative Rukhsana. They confessed that they had kidnapped her for ransom when she was returning from school. Earlier in April, police officials rescued a five-year-old boy during an exchange of fire near Do Darya, which also left two suspects involved in the minor’s short-term kidnapping dead.

The men had abducted Shahzaib Umar Ahmad in the morning of April 24 from Khayaban-e-Tariq in Phase-VI. The car carrying the boy and two of the kidnappers was later intercepted by a Sea View Police Post team near the Village Hotel.

The suspects tried to speed away, but the police pursued them. After a brief exchange of fire near Do Darya, the law enforcers rescued Shahzaib and arrested the two men in an injured condition.

The wounded men were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, but they died of excessive bleeding before they could reach the health facility. They were later identified as Nadeem Aslam and Shahid Manzoor.

