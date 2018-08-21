Sany Group plans $2bln spin-off

HONG KONG: China´s leading heavy machinery maker Sany Group plans to spin off four business units and is looking to rope in private equity (PE) firms as investors for the deal that could fetch a total of $2 billion, sources told Reuters.

Sany´s advisers have reached out to firms such as global investment powerhouses Bain Capital, Carlyle Group, CVC Capital Partners and KKR & Co for the deal, the sources said, adding the first round of bids were due in the coming days.

The firm´s hunt for a deal comes at a time when Asia has become a major battleground for global financial sponsors. A total of 342 funds raised a combined $107 billion in the region last year, according to data provider Preqin.

In China particularly, financing activity is expected to improve as Beijing pours funds into infrastructure projects and eases borrowing curbs on local governments to soften the blow to the economy from a mounting Sino-U.S. trade spat.

Sany is looking to sell the units, including those making oil cylinders and gear reducers, individually or together, and use the proceeds to cut its debt, one of the sources said. The group, led by billionaire Liang Wengen, could not be reached for comment. The investor relations office at Sany´s Shanghai-listed entity, Sany Heavy Industry Co., said it was not aware of such information.