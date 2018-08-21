Tue August 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
The mantra of change

The mantra of change
It’s time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The human cost of war

The human cost of war
US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt

US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt
China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil

China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
Sindh Governor House to be converted into museum

Sindh Governor House to be converted into museum
Elahi’s charm magnetised dozens of PML-N votes

Elahi’s charm magnetised dozens of PML-N votes
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

Business

REUTERS
August 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sany Group plans $2bln spin-off

HONG KONG: China´s leading heavy machinery maker Sany Group plans to spin off four business units and is looking to rope in private equity (PE) firms as investors for the deal that could fetch a total of $2 billion, sources told Reuters.

Sany´s advisers have reached out to firms such as global investment powerhouses Bain Capital, Carlyle Group, CVC Capital Partners and KKR & Co for the deal, the sources said, adding the first round of bids were due in the coming days.

The firm´s hunt for a deal comes at a time when Asia has become a major battleground for global financial sponsors. A total of 342 funds raised a combined $107 billion in the region last year, according to data provider Preqin.

In China particularly, financing activity is expected to improve as Beijing pours funds into infrastructure projects and eases borrowing curbs on local governments to soften the blow to the economy from a mounting Sino-U.S. trade spat.

Sany is looking to sell the units, including those making oil cylinders and gear reducers, individually or together, and use the proceeds to cut its debt, one of the sources said. The group, led by billionaire Liang Wengen, could not be reached for comment. The investor relations office at Sany´s Shanghai-listed entity, Sany Heavy Industry Co., said it was not aware of such information.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj
Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list

Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list
Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star

Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star
Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Photos & Videos

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes
Imran Abbas bags nomination for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018

Imran Abbas bags nomination for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018
Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

‘The Amityville Murders’ spooked fans after its trailer release

‘The Amityville Murders’ spooked fans after its trailer release