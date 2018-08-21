Govt mulling to declare Thar Desert calamity-hit Farmers in a ditch as delayed rains mean no crops

HYDERABAD: Peero Bheel, a father of seven, is among many farmers in Thar Desert, who sold their cows and goats to buy seeds for cultivation during the first rain showers in the month of July this year.

The farmer belongs to village Bhar Malyo, near Mithi town. He expected to receive more rains to feed sown crops, pearl millet and guar gum, but now he feels he took a big risk by selling the animals.

These early sown crops do not produce grains. Farmers use it as fodder. Due to the disappointing situation, Bheel and his family have migrated to barrage areas in search of alternative work again.

It is a tradition in the area to move to the barrage areas for farm work and rearing animals when it gets dry. These nomadic herders and farmers only return in July, expecting to cultivate crops and collect grass fodder for livestock following rains.

However, delayed rains mean that they do are not welcomed by lush green dunes and crop-ready lands on their return. This leaves them with no choice but to go back to the barrage areas for survival.

In parts of Deeplo, Mithi and other areas of Tharparkar district, farmers cultivated crops after the first showers, and are now expecting for more rain to follow.

To bear the cost of cultivation, many sold their animals. Selling animals without a guarantee turns the situation vulnerable for many of the community members who do not have any other fall-back assets.

Community activists said failing to receive more rains during the monsoon season June, July and till mid-August this year, farmers have lost the chance of harvesting any crops or even cultivating any off-season produce.

The late arrival of showers has put the provincial authorities at crossroads to decide whether or not to declare the desert as a natural calamity-hit area.

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar District Ghulam Qadir Junejo said they have sent recommendations and it was up to the newly formed Sindh cabinet to decide. The cabinet meeting has been scheduled for Monday.

Junejo said he has formed committee at district level to deal with all the matters, including distributing food for humans and fodder for animals.

The meeting comprises representatives from all social and development organisations working in the Thar district. The meeting has been convened to discuss how they could help communities in terms of provision of food, safe water, health or any humanitarian aid.

The officials said they were optimistic of receiving positive response from the new government. Some senior officials said it was understood that in case no rain was reported in any area of the district till August 15, the government declares Thar a calamity-hit area and announces packages for humans and livestock to avoid any untoward situation.

Farmers also believe they cannot cultivate crops after August 15. This year again the desert is experiencing the worst kind of dryness and vegetation loss, and people have been waiting to hear any news from the authorities.

Rain has been reported from parts of three taluaks, including Dahli, Mithi and Islamkot. Siddiq Rahimo, a renowned development activist of Mithi said only 100-120 millimetres rain was recorded during August, which was not enough for farmers to risk cultivation. “It can only benefit livestock holders, as it produces grass and fodder on fertile sand dunes,” he said.

Farmers expecting rains had as per routine started returning with their herds from the barrage areas, expecting to see lush green grass, but now they were moving back for survival.

Social and development activists from Thar Desert suggest taking the community representatives onboard before planning or announcing any relief support in the light of recommendations. In their understanding, only area people know what relief they needed at this difficult time. Activists said that a poorly managed relief package might not only bring a bad name to the government, but the community as well.

Some activists said that the socio-economic situation has been changed after Thar coal activities. The desert area sooner or later would be made an industrial state, as the government claims.

Thus, the government should introduce social entrepreneurship, providing skill trainings to youth, while arranging equipment at subsidised rates. Social entrepreneur model should be promoted at household level for income generation, they said.

Further, small farmers should be given seed and traditional tools used in farming on subsidised rates or installments during seasonal crops so people might recover losses. “Let the people live on their own two feet instead of living dependently on others. This may be a permanent solution to put the people up to live sustainably,” activists suggested. The previous Sindh government had established 700 reverse osmosis plants. Now, after two-three years, less than 100 are functioning correctly.