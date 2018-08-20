Jansher lauds PSF over Asiad participation

LAHORE: Former World Squash Champion Jansher Khan has said that the way Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) ensured the participation of Pakistan team in 18th Asian Games 2018 being held in Jakarta (Indonesia), is a commendable step.

He also paid tributes to the PSF. It is also commendable that PSFensured the participation of the team in Asian Games despite of non-provision of full expenses by the government in other sports.

Jansher who ruled the world of squash for 10 years further said that in Asian Games Jakarta (Palembang) and (Sumatra) from 18th August to 2nd September 2018, approximately 11000 athletes and 5000 officials from 45 Asian countries will participate. Asian Games are second mega multi-sport event after Olympics in the world and in this event Pakistani squash players will demonstrate good performance and will play give their maximum to win the gold medals.

Jansher also expressed his pleasure that the way PSF is conducting game development program in the country and the way untiring efforts are being carried out prepare a back-up of Pakistan team, is a good step. He also appreciated the efforts of PSF for taking care of physical and mental fitness of the players, training them to face the future challenges and how to transit those challenges according to the rules of World Squash Federation (WSF).

Jansher also appreciated the role of PSF for working in collaboration with World Squash Federation (WSF), Asian Squash Federation (ASF) and Professional Squash Association (PSA) to transform the status of squash from a recognized game to permanent game in Olympics.

Jansher also assured president PSF Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and Senior Vice President Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi for playing his due role for the development of the game in the country.