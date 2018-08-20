A day of favourites in Lahore races

LAHORE: It was the day of favourites winning at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday. Results: 1st race: winner Palwasha, second New Pari, third Killing Eyes 2nd race: winner Almas, second Baa Aytbar, third Turab Prince 3rd race: winner Mastan Queen, second Aie Sawa ir, third Dimple 4th race: winner Owais e Bakhar, second Noor E Sehar, third Baa Wafa 5th race: winner Black Secret, second Mitwa, third Fancy Boy 6th race: winner Baa Waqar, second Tiger Jet, third Helena.