OCA honours Arif

LAHORE: The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has conferred the OCA Merit Award upon Lt. Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan, President Pakistan Olympic Association and Vice President Olympic Council of Asia, in recognition of his services for the protection and promotion of Olympic Movement at national and Asian arenas.

The award has been conferred Sunday during the 37th General Assembly Session held in Jakarta. Lt. Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan, President Pakistan Olympic Association has dedicated this award to the athletes of Pakistan particularly the youngsters who despite everything yearn to bring glory to Pakistan through sports.

He has further pledged to promote peace through sports and has appealed to the new Government to realise the potential of sports and use it to assist them in the realization of their vision and assures them of the complete support of the sporting fraternity in this regard. We fel­icitate Lt. Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan on this proud moment and express.