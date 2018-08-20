Pandya strikes as England dismissed for 161

NOTTINGHAM: England collapsed to 161 in reply to India’s first-innings 329, a deficit of 168 runs, at tea on the second day of the third Test at Trent Bridge on Sunday.

Hardik Pandya took a Test-best five for 28, his maiden five-wicket haul at this level, while debutant wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant held five catches as England lost all 10 of their wickets in a session of play.

At 129 for nine, England were still two runs shy of avoiding the follow-on, but Jos Buttler’s fortunate leading edge off Mohammed Shami just over the head of Ajinkya Rahane at cover meant India would have to bat again.

Buttler top-scored with 39 before he was last man out, his dismissal leading to tea. England lead this five-match series 2-0. Earlier report said: James Anderson polished off India’s first innings to move closer to Glenn McGrath’s record for the most Test wickets by a pace bowler before England’s openers rode their luck at Trent Bridge on Sunday.

England were 46 without loss in reply to India’s first innings 329 all out, a deficit of 283 runs, at lunch on the second day of the third Test. Alastair Cook was 21 not out and Keaton Jennings 20 not out. Cook edged Mohammed Shami’s first ball of England’s innings through the slips for four.

Fellow left-hander Jennings’s first ball, from the recalled Jasprit Bumrah, flew off the outside edge but through a gap in between the cordon and gully with India’s three slips standing inexplicably close together.

Rain delayed Sunday’s play by 30 minutes. India resumed on 307 for six after Hardik Pandya had been dismissed by Anderson off the last ball of Saturday’s play as England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker became just the second bowler, following Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, to take 100 Test wickets against India.

There was little resistance from the lower order on Sunday, with India losing their last four wickets for 22 runs in 19 balls. Test debutant Rishabh Pant had added just two runs to his overnight 22 when he dragged a Stuart Broad delivery onto his stumps. Ravichandran Ashwin fell for 14 when Broad, on his Nottinghamshire home ground, uprooted the middle stump as the batsman aimed legside.

Anderson ended the innings with two wickets in two balls, Shami lobbing a catch to Broad at mid-on before the England paceman bowled last man Bumrah with a ball that angled into leg stump before hitting the top of middle.

That left Anderson on a hat-trick when he next bowls in this match. The wicket also took Anderson, who had innings figures of three for 64, to 556 career Test wickets -- just seven shy of Australia great McGrath’s tally of 563, the most by any pace bowler in Test cricket.

India, already 2-0 down in this five-match series, had been struggling at 82 for three after being sent into bat by England captain Joe Root on Saturday. But a fourth-wicket stand of 159 between India captain Virat Kohli (97) and his deputy, Ajinkya Rahane (81) revived their innings.

India 1st Innings (overnight: 307-6)

S. Dhawan c Buttler b Woakes 35

KL Rahul lbw b Woakes 23

C. Pujara c Rashid b Woakes 14

V. Kohli c Stokes b Rashid 97

A. Rahane c Cook b Broad 81

H. Pandya c Buttler b Anderson 18

R. Pant b Broad 24

R. Ashwin b Broad 14

I. Sharma not out 1

M. Shami c Broad b Anderson 3

J. Bumrah b Anderson 0

Extras: (b12, lb6, w1) 19

Total: (all out, 94.5 overs, 432 mins) 329

Fall: 1-60 (Dhawan), 2-65 (Rahul), 3-82 (Pujara), 4-241 (Rahane), 5-279 (Kohli), 6-307 (Pandya), 7-323 (Pant), 8-326 (Ashwin), 9-329 (Shami), 10-329 (Bumrah)

Bowling: Anderson 25.5-8-64-3; Broad 25-8-72-3; Stokes 15-1-54-0 (1w); Woakes 20-2-75-3; Rashid 9-0-46-1

England 1st Innings:

A. Cook c Pant b Sharma 29

K. Jennings c Pant b Bumrah 20

J. Root c Rahul b Pandya 16

O. Pope c Pant b Sharma 10

J. Bairstow c Rahul b Pandya 15

B. Stokes c Pant b Shami 10

J. Buttler c sub (Thakur) b Bumrah 39

C. Woakes c Pant b Pandya 8

A. Rashid c Pant b Pandya 5

S. Broad lbw b Pandya 0

J. Anderson not out 1

Extras (b4, lb1, nb2, w1) 8

Total (all out, 38.2 overs, 204 mins) 161

Fall of wickets: 1-54 (Cook), 2-54 (Jennings), 3-75 (Pope), 4-86 (Root), 5-108 (Stokes), 6-110 (Bairstow), 7-118 (Woakes), 8-128 (Rashid), 9-128 (Broad), 10-161 (Buttler)

Bowling: Shami 10-2-56-1; Bumrah 12.2-2-37-2 (2nb); Ashwin 1-0-3-0; Sharma 9-2-32-2; Pandya 6-1-28-5 (1w)

Toss: England

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Marais Erasmus (RSA)

TV umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).