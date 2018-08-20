Cowboys star Martin hurt in loss to Bengals

LOS ANGELES: All star Zach Martin’s perfect regular season record may be in jeopardy after the Dallas Cowboys right guard suffered a knee injury in Saturday’s pre-season contest.

Martin, who has never missed a NFL game because of injury since he turned pro four years ago, had to leave the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was hurt in the first half on a seven-yard running play by running back Rod Smith. Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said after the 21-13 loss that they would know more on Sunday after Martin sees the team doctor. Kadeem Edwards came in to replace Martin. "I think the initial evaluation on it was positive, but we’ll certainly get that reconfirmed tomorrow," Garrett said.