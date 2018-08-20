Mon August 20, 2018
August 20, 2018

Sidhu wants PSL,IPL winners’ match

LAHORE: Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu wants to see the winners of the Indian Premier League and Pakistan Super League play against each other.

He spent a day in Lahore shopping various things like shoes from Taxili Gate and left for his state via Wagha Border. During his stay in Lahore he also met Governor Punjab Ch Sarwar and exchanged matters of mutual interest. "Cricket takes us to a whole new level," Sidhu said before leaving for Lahore after attending Prime Minister Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony in Islamabad. "A match between the winning team of the IPL and PSL is a good idea." He went on to say that cricket can bring Pakistan and India together. Sidhu added that he will remember this trip to Pakistan for the rest of his life. He called the trip a "new beginning". "I hope I have laid the foundations and someone will work on it," the former cricketer said. Prime Minister Imran Khan had invited Sidhu to his oath-taking ceremony, which took place on Saturday. The Indian cricket presented a shawl to the new premier. Sidhu also interacted with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa during the function. Indian media did not take the gesture very well and lambasted Sidhu for attending the ceremony.

