North Korea’s Ant Man to star as Asian Games weightlifting takes off

JAKARTA: North Korea are looking to get the Asian Games weightlifting competition off to a glorious golden start on Monday led by their very own Ant Man -- Om Yun Chol.

The 56kg class clean and jerk world record holder stands just 4ft 11in (1.51 metres) tall but possesses almost superhuman strength -- he is one of only six men in the history of weightlifting to raise more than three times his own bodyweight.

His clean and jerk of 170kg to win Asian Games gold in Incheon four years ago broke his own world record in that discipline and a year later he upped it to 171kg as he won a third consecutive World Championships.

He first burst on to the scene with gold at London 2012, becoming a fan favourite with his exuberant celebrations, and Om seemed unbeatable until Rio 2016. There he was crestfallen after losing his Olympic crown to China´s Long Qingquan who smashed the combined (snatch plus clean and jerk) world record with 307kg.

But Long, like all his county´s lifters, is currently serving a year-long International Weightlifting Federation ban after China failed multiple doping tests on reanalysed samples from the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, leaving the path clear for Om to retain his Asiad crown.

Weightlifting is North Korea´s strongest Olympic sport and they will look to top the event´s medals table in Jakarta after their four golds left them second, behind China´s seven, in Incheon 2014. The reclusive communist state takes pride in excelling in sports of strength.