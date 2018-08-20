Tsunami-survivor Herold ready to make Asiad waves

JAKARTA: Having spent five days as a child clinging to a tree in the wake of a tsunami, Indian cyclist Deborah Herold has some perspective on the concept of fear of failure in the sporting arena.

Herold, now 23, will make her Asian Games debut at the Jakarta International Velodrome next week but it is the tsunami that devastated parts of Southeast Asia 14 years ago which remains the defining experience of her life.

A massive quake in the Indian Ocean triggered a tsunami that killed some 228,000 people, the majority in the Indonesian province of Aceh on the northern tip of Sumatra island.

Herold grew up in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which are located close to Sumatra far to the east of the Indian mainland, and she vividly remembers the Sunday morning when her mother came rushing into the room where she and her sister slept. “I was probably nine then. She screamed ‘Get up and run fast’, and so we did,” Herold told Reuters in an interview.

“We ran out and reached a field. Our village was pretty close to the sea and the sea was roaring. I was holding mom’s hand but suddenly I found myself engulfed by water. Even mom didn´t realise when we split.” Panic set in but Herold had the presence of mind to climb a tree, while the water continued to rise beneath her.

Finally a search party arrived to start clearing the corpses of the many dead and Herold had to muster up all her strength to scream for help. Life was soon back on track, literally so for Herold who dabbled with athletics before discovering the joy of cycling after a ride on her cousin’s bike.