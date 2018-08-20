TALENT HUNT PROGRAMME

Lahore Qalandars select 16 youngsters in Pindi

RAWALPINDI: Lahore Qalandars selected 16 young cricketers after conducting a two-day trials under talent hunt programme in Rawalpindi, says a press release.

The second day of the open trials at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium began with much fanfare and zeal as once again thousands of aspiring qalandars packed the stadium.

The feather to the cap of open trials at Rawalpindi was a live master class by former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, who interacted with the young bowlers, sharing tips on their bowling techniques and brushing the game of these young guns. Shoaib was joined by Director Cricket Operations of Qalandars Aaqib Javed and Pakistan chief selector Inzamamul Haq.

The presence of these veteran cricketers on ground not only elated the spirits of young aspirants but also gave them an opportunity to have their techniques evaluated by the masters of game.

Over the course of two days, Lahore Qalandars have selected 16 aspiring cricketers from Rawalpindi for Rawalpindi Qalandars.

Shortlisted players are: Tahir Baig, Mohammad Naeem, Usman Khalid, Khyal Maan,Safeer Ahmad, Mohammad Ibrahim, Hammad ud Din, Ehsanullah, Mohammad Saqib, Mamon Riaz, Asad Rafiq, Umer Hameed, Mohammad Jageer, Haris Rouf, Haris Khan and Sohail Akhtar.

These players will have a chance to make a professional debut in cricket through the platform of Lahore Qalandars.

The player development programme is among the franchise’s initiative to nurture and develop street cricketers into professional players and provide opportunities where there are none. In line with its philosophy to revive cricket in Pakistan, the franchise has expanded its player development programme to include Gilgit and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in addition to Punjab and AJK to provide the budding cricketers in these far-flung areas a chance to make a rewarding career in cricket. This platform gives these youngsters a chance to participate in Sydney Tournament, Emirates Cup and PSL.

“Lahore Qalandars are taking every possible measure for the promotion of cricket in the country. This year we conducted trials in Gilgit and KP as we want every talented Pakistani to grow and make his mark.

“It is heartwarming to see the response these youngsters give us in each city. I am filled with pride to hear the stories of these aspiring cricketers. Those who could attend trials in Gilgit and KP joined us here today in Rawalpindi with hopes of becoming future qalandars and I wish all of these young qalandars a very best future in cricket,” said Atif Rana, CEO Lahore Qalandars.