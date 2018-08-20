Mon August 20, 2018
World

REUTERS
August 20, 2018

Qatar says Saudi blocking Haj access for its citizens

DOHA: Qatar on Sunday said its citizens were unable to take part in the annual Haj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia as the two countries remain bitterly locked in a diplomatic dispute.

"There is no chance this year for Qatari citizens and residents to travel for Haj," a government official told AFP. "Registration of pilgrims from the State of Qatar remains closed and residents of Qatar cannot be granted visas as there are no diplomatic missions," added the official.

Qatar and Saudi Arabia have been locked in a political feud for more than a year, with Riyadh banning all flights to and from Doha and severing diplomatic and trade ties with its neighbour.

Saudi authorities have said Qatari pilgrims were welcome at the hajj and last week denied it was blocking them from travelling to the kingdom´s holy sites.

The Qatari official said the border closure and the lack of diplomatic missions and direct flights between the two countries effectively meant that no Qataris could undertake the pilgrimage. The row over Haj is the latest frontline in a highly fractious 14-month long diplomatic dispute between the two states.

