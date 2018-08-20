Malik asks PM to form body to investigate polls’ complaints

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Committee on Interior and Senate nominated coordinator to monitor and oversee the general elections 2018, Senator Rehman Malik has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to constitute a committee as soon as possible to investigate into the complaints regarding general elections (GE) 2018.

“The Parliament of Pakistan has the right to oversee and monitor the elections; therefore, the Senate committee was nominated by the Senate of Pakistan to oversee and monitor General Elections-- 2018 and its security,” he said while addressing a press conference here at his residence on Sunday.

The senator said that the committee, so far, has held seven meetings to oversee and monitor the general elections out of which four meetings held before elections and three meetings after the election.

He said during the meetings, security arrangements on the polling day were reviewed and considered the complaints regarding irregularities on the Election Day.

In this regard, he said the committee had submitted second progress report to the Upper House enlisting all the components and progress achieved so far. He said that the committee will again meet soon to review the reports of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Nadra, Cabinet Division and all other stakeholders regarding complaints and reservations about political parties, media on free, fair & transparent and security of the General Elections, 2018. Senator Rehman Malik said that the Senate committee on Interior had done great job by investigating the complaints technically as we had completed almost 80 percent of the work, and we are working on it day and night. He added that his committee will continue the parliamentary investigations as we are very much concerned about the failure of the Result Transmission System (RTS) and other irregularities reported.

The Senate committee chairman said that the committee has already sorted out reports from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on very specific points. He reads the TORs before the media as under on which the committee will continue to probe further.

i. The cause of the delay in elections results.

ii. The failure of Result Transmission System (RTS), which reportedly remained out of order for a considerable time creating doubts in the minds of the public.

iii. Was there any guarantee given by the service provider for accurate functioning of the RTS/RMS Systems?

iv. Has the technical team, the service provider and the IT Department of the ECP evaluated or detected any hacking or virus attempt on the RTS/RMS Systems?

v. Is the responsibility being fixed against those who were responsible for uninterrupted, non-stopped and smooth functioning of the RTS/RMS Systems?

vi. How many incidents were reported to the ECP regarding non-provision of Form-45 to the polling agents as agitated almost by all Political Parties?

vii. How many cases were reported regarding ousting of the polling agents from the polling stations during counting of the votes and what is the Elections Code of Conduct?

viii. The failure of communication of results in the given mandated time as earlier announced by the ECP.

ix. Discovery of stamped ballot Papers from dustbins, road-sides and other public places.

x. Role of Nadra as service provider of RTS--any malfunctioning by Nadra.

The Senate Committee chairman said the committee has also sent letters to various stakeholders to ascertain the exact reasons which led to create a chaos and controversies on the legitimacy and authenticity of the General Elections, 2018.

He further said that a letter on the failure of Result Transmission System (RTS) and Result Management System (RMS) was sent to the ECP on 26th July, 2018 and in its compliance, the ECP has sent a letter to Cabinet Division on 2nd August, 2018, to hold an inquiry into failure of RTS and RMS Systems. He added that separate letters on discovery of stamped ballot papers from dustbins, road-sides and other public places were also written to the IGPs and home secretaries of all provinces on 6th August, 2018, which will be analysed and reviewed in the upcoming meeting of the committee.

The Senate body chairman and nominated coordinator Senator Rehman Malik stated that the entire findings and observations of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior is the preliminary inquiry into the complaints and reservations about political parties, media and general public on holding free, fair and transparent General Elections, 2018.

He added that this probe is parliamentary probe duly authority by the Senate House through a letter on 12 July, 2018 by the Senate Secretariat on direction of the Chairman Senate of Pakistan on the floor of the House.

He added that the Parliamentary Probe Committee was consisting of 18 senators.

Senator Rehman Malik said that it must be mentioned here that the committee has worked very hard for compilation of the Preliminary Report on General Elections, 2018 and the “Progress Report of the Committee on Free, Fair and Transparent Elections, / Security of General Elections, 2018”. He said that the report shall be made public once it is placed before the House in its upcoming session and the report will be presented in the House as second inquiry report for kind information of the Senate.

Senator Rehman Malik said that the committee has finalised the TOR’s to know about the technical failure of Result Transmission system (RTS) as there are reports that RTS was functioning well and accurate so how did it broke down, the people of Pakistan should know.

The chairman Senate committee on interior said that he suggests that a parliamentary committee should be made consisting of its members from both houses of Parliament to investigate into allegations.

Meanwhile the Senator felicitated Imran Khan on becoming the prime minister of Pakistan and wished him the best of luck. He said that he expects that Imran Khan will fulfill the promises he had made with the people of Pakistan during election campaign. He highly applauded his party PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his historic and mature speech in the National Assembly on August 17, 2018, and said the he is proud of his young chairman.

Answering to a question, Senator Rehman Malik said that the Indian Prime Minister Modi’s mindset is well exposed by Indian media that is furious over Navjot Singh Sidhu’s visit to Pakistan. He said unfortunately India couldn’t even tolerate a single former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu’s visit to Pakistan who came here to attend oath taking ceremony of his friend Imran Khan. He said our (Pakistanis) hearts are open as four-member delegation from Pakistan led by Caretaker law and information minister Ali Zafar attended last rites of former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in New Delhi.

Senator Rehman Malik highly appreciated Pakistan Army for maintaining peace and law and order on Election Day across the country. He said that he appreciate Pakistan Army, police and all law enforcement agencies for maintaining peace across the country on Election Day.

He also briefed the media about the mysterious death of three sisters who were found dead in Cholistan and said that the committee has ordered formation of high powered JIT headed by Police officer of Additional IGP rank which is investigating the murder and will submit the report to the committee in six weeks.

He said that a committee has appointed the coordinating committee under the supervision of Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad to supervise the case.

Senator Rehman Malik announced Rs25 lac as reward if anyone helps the JIT or coordinating committee about the culprits involved in the heinous crime of murdering three sisters.