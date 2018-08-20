Mon August 20, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 20, 2018

Imran urged to adopt policy of forget, forgive

ISLAMABAD: The Patron-in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board and chief of Tehreek Nafaz-Fiqh-e-Jaffariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi said Sunday that if Prime Minister Imran Khan desired to fulfil the expectations of the nation, then he would have to adopt a policy of forget and forgive on the model of Makkah victory

“By only forgiving and forgetting, Imran will have to hence avoid revengeful politics so as to turn the country into a welfare state on the principles of State of Madina,” he emphasised. He pointed out that the first Constitution of the Madni State was written in shape of Meesaq-e-Madinah, which guaranteed rights to all residents of the state without any discrimination on the basis of religion, creed and colour.

All schools of thought, communities and, provinces should be given their due rights so as to end deprivation.

“The new government will have to ensure justice and fair-play and provide cheap and speedy justice to people, which they have been dreaming for a long.

They will have to protect the national values instead of taking care of their rule and will have to give priority to the interests of the country and the nation over everything else,” he said.

All the state institutions should give a free hand to Imran Khan and may not create any hurdle while opposition should display the policy of mutual understanding and flexibility, he said and insisted therefore, the powers that be, the government and politicians will have to make their sayings and deeds coherent.

He expressed these views while addressing the Azadaran from Sindh, who called on him on the occasion of Youm-e-Baqar Al-Uloom, the martyrdom of Imam Baqir (AS) here.

Agha Moosavi said Kareem is the one who fulfils his promises and Imran has made many commitments with the people; the status of being the American front-line ally should be given up by the new government as a part of fulfilling those commitments.

