Monitoring unit for KP hospitals, labs mobilised

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission has made functional the Monitoring and Evaluation Department to inspect and evaluate the conditions of the government and private hospitals and medical laboratories.

As per the official notification, the commission’s Chief Executive Officer Azhar Sardar has directed Abdul Nasir, director evaluation and monitoring, to start inspection of both the private and the public sector hospitals and private laboratories in the province and submit report to the commission.

It said that the Monitoring and Evaluation Department would inspect all the hospitals and laboratories to find out if the sanctioned and required facilities for treatment are available in these hospitals.

The department would also inspect that whether or not the facilities provided to the hospitals for treatment are being properly utilised for the treatment of patients.

As per the notification, a four-member team would also accompany the director Evaluation and Monitoring and inspect all the medical laboratories in the districts.

It said that the team would prepare a comprehensive report over the condition of the laboratories and available facilities in the laboratories. It added that the report would be submitted to the heads of the all the relevant departments.