Law student wants women empowered

PESHAWAR: A girl from Swat who topped her college in the Bachelor of Laws (LLB) has vowed to work for changing society’s perception about the working women.

Karishma Khan, a resident of Mingora in Swat, stood first in the LLB examination in Muslim Law College. She has pledged to offer woman clients free legal services.

Karishma Khan said women were generally vulnerable segment of the society, especially those filing for divorce where they have to face numerous problems and difficulties while proving anything against their husbands.

“The empowered women can bring about a change in this male-dominated society,” she said and asked the women to venture in all fields of life and break the silence and struggle for own rights.