I’m against creating any forward bloc, says Pervaiz

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said he is against creating any forward bloc in any political party.

Responding to questions from the media, he made it clear that there is no confusion between Pakistan Muslim League-Q and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“We, the PTI and Imran Khan are together for the last six years. We have staged sit-ins together, contested election jointly and now will serve people together.

“Chief minister and deputy speaker in Punjab Assembly are from the PTI, and there is no unrest anywhere,” he claimed. He said: “I had declared the papers of Usman Ahmad Buzdar for the chief minister post as correct.

“No case is pending against him, he hails from a backward area, and hopefully he will work for progress and prosperity of south Punjab and pay special attention to ending deprivations, which have increased during the last 10 years,” Buzdar said.

He said ruckus will not do any good. On the one hand, the opposition talks of democracy; but blocking democratic process is no service to democracy. Those creating ruckus are rendering no service to democracy; this only shows their real character that they say something and do something else. They have caused massive devastation during the last 20 years. He called upon the opposition parties to, at least, spare the “poor chief minister of the province”.

To a question about 100 days performance of Imran Khan, he said only one day has passed, Insha-Allah he will effectively implement his plans.

About Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, he said that he is not a controversial figure; he’s chief of his own tribe and chiefs negotiate and effect compromises between the parties in murder and other cases.

Earlier, prior to the PA session for election of the chief minister, Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi hosted a breakfast in honour of all members of the Assembly.

Afterwards, replying to a question, he said that the media should itself observe the ruckus in the House. Chief minister’s election has been held, speeches delivered, in the House, run by the Speaker. He said the role of Speaker is to take all along and we Insha-Allah do like this, nominations have been invited for the opposition leader.

About lack of space in the House according to the Assembly members strength, he said that they had not completed the new building in 10 years, for the time being we have to be content with the available accommodation.