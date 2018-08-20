Policeman rewarded for fining influential person’s son

KARACHI: A traffic police official was rewarded by the department for refusing to budge and fining the son of an influential person despite the latter’s threats.

A video shows policeman Nawaz Siyal, son of martyred SHO Haq Nawaz, stopping a man in a jeep for violating a traffic signal near the Metropole Hotel.

The car was being driven by Jaffar Jatoi, who tried to force the officer to let him go, citing strong ties to powerful people. The video shows him telling Siyal that senior police officials are his father’s friends.

Siyal in the video can be seen reasoning with the youth and eventually issued him a challan.

After the video went viral, DIG Traffic Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir praised him and announced a reward for him.