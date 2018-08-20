Mon August 20, 2018
Xinhua
August 20, 2018

Iranian minister vows to develop deterrent missile power

TEHRAN: Iran’s defence minister put developing deterrent missile power as the country’s top priority, Press TV reported on Sunday.

The minister Amir Hatami hailed the country’s military achievements, and vowed to continue enhancing missile capabilities. “Our focus has been on priorities, with the top priority being the missile issue,” Hatami said. “We are in a good position in this field, but we need to develop it.”

He further touched on the recent unveiling of precision-guided Fateh Mobin missile, stressing that Iranian missiles are good in terms of diversity and thus most attention has been paid to their agility, anti-radar capability, high precision and sustainability in different environmental conditions.

Hatami pointed out that “we have never sought and will never seek weapons of mass destruction and nuclear weapons due to our religious beliefs.” Meanwhile, he announced that Iran plans to unveil a new fighter jet on Wednesday on the occasion of Iran’s Defence Industry Day.

“A plane, which has passed several stages, will be presented on the Defence Industry Day and people will see the fighter jet flying from a close distance as well as the equipment used for its manufacture,” he was quoted as saying. “We will spare no efforts to preserve the defence power and will develop it ... We have no other way because they (the enemies) want to disarm us,” he stressed.

Iran has dismissed the western concerns over its ballistic missile programme.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said earlier that the Islamic republic’s missile programme is completely conventional and defensive, and Iran, like all independent countries in the world, is entitled to have all conventional defence programmes.

Bahram Qasemi added that Iran’s regional policy favours cooperation and dialogue within the region and with its neighbors. “Iran believes none of the crises in the region has a military solution,” he said.

