Mon August 20, 2018
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL

Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA

Blatant Anglophiles

Celebrations amid changes

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

Federal cabinet takes oath

No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan

Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech

Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of hajj

Agencies
August 20, 2018

President Ghani offers Taliban another ceasefire

KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani declared a provisional three-month ceasefire with the Taliban in a televised broadcast Sunday, but said the truce would hold only if the insurgents reciprocated.

In a live televised address marking Afghanistan’s independence from Britain in 1919, Ghani called on Taliban leaders to “welcome the wishes of Afghans for a long-lasting and real peace” and urged them to prepare for peace talks. He said the truce would go into effect Monday, the eve of a three-day Muslim festival Eidul Azha, and last until October, “provided that the Taliban reciprocate.”

The announcement followed a bloody week of fighting across Afghanistan which saw the Taliban launch a massive assault against the provincial capital Ghazni.

Anticipation had been mounting ahead of Ghani´s speech following mixed signals from the presidential palace over whether the government would offer a fresh truce — following a brief, unprecedented ceasefire earlier in June. That three day pause in the fighting saw thousands of insurgents pour into cities across Afghanistan to celebrate. “I once again announce a ceasefire from tomorrow until the Prophet´s (PBUH) birthday provided that the Taliban reciprocate,” said Ghani, referring to the Prophet Muhammad´s birthday which Afghanistan celebrates on November 21. Ghani said his administration removed “all obstacles” to peace with the announcement following consultations with religious scholars, political parties and civil society groups. “We call on the leadership of the Taliban to welcome the wishes of Afghans for a long lasting and real peace, and we urge them to get ready for peace talks based on Islamic values and principles,” he said, in an announcement as Afghans celebrated their independence day.

It was also lauded by Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, who tweeted: “I encourage the Taliban to demonstrate their concern for Afghans by respecting it.”

However the offer drew mixed responses among Afghans, with some slamming the idea of welcoming Taliban fighters back into their cities to eat ice cream and pose for selfies like they had during the three-day ceasefire over the Eid holiday in June. “We should not be begging for peace with the Taliban.

