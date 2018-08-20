10-member Sindh cabinet swears in

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Sunday named his 10-member cabinet, eight of whom were assigned ministries.

The ministers were administered their oaths in a ceremony held at the Governor’s House here. Acting Governor Agha Siraj Durrani administered the oath to the ministers.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari approved the 10-member cabinet in consultation with Murad Ali Shah.

Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho was given Health and Population Welfare ministry, Seth Hariram Kishorilal Minorities Affairs, Social Welfare & Prisons, Saeed Ghani Local Government, Public Health Engineering, Rural Development & Katchi Abadis, Mohammad Ismail Rahu Agriculture, Supply and Prices, Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani Mines & Mineral Development, Makhdoom Mehboobuz Zaman Revenue & Relief, Syed Sardar Ali Shah Education, Culture, Tourism & Antiquities, and Shehla Raza Women Development. Murtaza Wahab and Mohammad Bux Mahar have also been included in the cabinet as advisers.

After administration of oath, Murad and his cabinet members visited the Quaid’s mausoleum to pay respects to the leader.

Provincial chief secretary, inspector general of police and several other high-ranking officials were also present on the occasion. Talking to the media, Murad expressed confidence in his team and said his cabinet comprised experienced and well-balanced people. He said accountability must take place and vowed to work for strengthening the Anti-Corruption Establishment.

The chief minister, however, cautioned against using “accountability as a tool for exacting political revenge”.