Ranjeet Singh first Sikh elected MPA

PESHAWAR: Ranjeet Singh is the first minority lawmaker belonging to the Sikh community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to be elected MPA on the ticket of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA). The other two newly elected non-Muslim MPAs are Ravi Kumar, a Hindu, and Wazirzada hailing from the Kalash community in Chitral. Both are affiliated to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The three lawmakers represent the minorities in the 124-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

From their appearance they looked different from their Muslim colleagues at the recent maiden session of the provincial assembly as they were attired in their cultural and religious costumes.